Samsung Galaxy G Fold: All About the Triple-Fold Smartphone

Samsung is preparing to make a bold move in the foldable smartphone industry with its first-ever triple-fold device, reportedly named the Galaxy G Fold. While leaks and speculations have been floating around regarding its features and specifications, a recent tip has suggested the official name for the device. According to sources, Samsung's upcoming tri-fold smartphone will not be part of the Galaxy Z series but will instead debut under a new branding—Galaxy G Fold.

The decision to exclude the new foldable from the well-established Galaxy Z lineup remains unclear, especially since the "Z" branding aligns well with foldable designs. However, Samsung appears to be positioning the Galaxy G Fold as a unique offering, separate from its existing foldable series.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold:Expected Features and Design

Leaked reports indicate that the Galaxy G Fold will have a unique triple-folding display measuring 9.96 inches when fully unfolded, with a height of 6.54 inches. Unlike Huawei's Mate XT, which utilizes an S- or Z-shaped folding mechanism, Samsung's design will adopt a G-shaped fold, allowing the outer screens to fold inward. This innovative approach is expected to enhance durability and improve the device's lifespan.

A well-known tipster has also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold will be revealed in 2025, with its official release slated for January 2026. The smartphone is rumoured to be bulkier than the Huawei Mate XT, which might indicate a robust build designed to withstand repeated folding motions.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold:What to Expect in Terms of Display and Camera

Another intriguing rumour suggests that the Galaxy G Fold might feature a massive 12.4-inch display when fully opened. This positions the device as a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet, providing users with a versatile viewing experience. The device may also support a partially unfolded mode, offering a 10.5-inch screen for improved usability.

Reports also indicate that the Galaxy G Fold will not feature under-display camera technology. While this decision could enhance the quality of front-facing images, it would require a hole-punch cutout on the main screen, potentially affecting the device's sleek appearance. However, Samsung might prioritize camera performance over aesthetics in this case.

Samsung's Foldable Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Following the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series, the company is expected to shift its focus to foldable devices. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is rumoured to be working on two additional foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the Galaxy G Fold.

While Samsung appears committed to expanding its foldable phone lineup, initial production volumes for the Galaxy G Fold might be limited. With an increasing variety of foldables hitting the market in 2025, Samsung is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of smartphone innovation.