Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launched in India: Key Features, Price and Availability

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M55s 5G in India, offering several advanced features including a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the device includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone showcases a sleek design, featuring a dual-textured finish on its rear panel. This new model shares similarities with the existing Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G models.



Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at ₹19,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, priced at ₹22,999. Starting from September 26, the device will be available for purchase through Amazon, the official Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores. Customers can also benefit from a ₹2,000 bank discount, making the device more affordable. The phone comes in two colour options: Coral Green and Thunder Black.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED (sAMOLED) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which allows up to 16GB of RAM (including 8GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device offers a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera. One of its standout features is the dual recording functionality, enabling users to capture videos simultaneously from both the front and rear cameras.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. It also includes Samsung's Knox Vault security system and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has a slim profile, measuring just 7.8mm in thickness.



