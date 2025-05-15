Live
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Finally Fix Its Selfie Camera Problem with 12MP Upgrade
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE could improve its selfie camera with a 12MP sensor, addressing long-standing front camera complaints.
Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) smartphones have long struggled to deliver strong selfie camera performance, but that may soon change. According to fresh leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 12-megapixel front camera, a small yet meaningful upgrade from previous models.
So far, Samsung has rolled out four devices in the Galaxy S25 series: the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge. However, based on the company’s established release patterns, an FE version is likely in the pipeline—and reports suggest that development is already underway, with a launch expected later this year.
The camera upgrade might not sound dramatic at first—just a bump from a 10MP to a 12MP sensor—but the impact will depend largely on the sensor’s quality. While technical details remain unclear, this could mean sharper selfies and better detail capture, especially under good lighting.
“Upgrading the front-facing camera from a 10-megapixel sensor to a 12-megapixel one might not sound particularly groundbreaking, but it could prove more meaningful depending on the specific sensor Samsung opts to use,” notes the report.
That said, it’s unlikely to be a game-changing leap. With just a two-year gap between models, the improvement may be subtle rather than revolutionary, unless Samsung has replaced a particularly outdated sensor. Still, for users who rely on their front camera for video calls, selfies, or vlogs, even a small upgrade is a welcome change.
On the other hand, rear camera upgrades seem off the table. A leak from Galaxy Club, shared via SamMobile, indicates that the main rear sensor will remain 50MP—just like the Galaxy S24 FE. It’s unclear if it’s the exact same sensor, but users can expect similar photo quality on the rear camera.
In terms of performance, a more surprising twist comes from the chipset department. While the previous Galaxy S24 FE used the Exynos 2400e, recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE might ditch Exynos in favour of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip. This change marks a notable shift in Samsung’s approach to its FE line, and could potentially deliver better efficiency and performance at a more affordable price point.
Interestingly, the same MediaTek chip has also been linked to another yet-unannounced Samsung phone—the Galaxy Z Flip FE—fueling further speculation about the company’s chipset strategy going forward.
As always, the final specs and camera capabilities won’t be confirmed until Samsung makes an official announcement. But if the leaks hold true, the Galaxy S25 FE may finally fix one of the series’ most persistent weaknesses.