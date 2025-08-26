Live
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specs Leak Ahead of Launch: Exynos 2400, Triple Cameras, AI Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leaked online with Exynos 2400 chipset, triple cameras, AI features, and a €789.99 price tag.
Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE is on the horizon, with an official launch expected by late September 2025. Although Samsung has yet to formally unveil the device, a Portuguese retailer, MediaMarkt, has gone ahead and listed the smartphone online, confirming its complete set of specifications.
The most notable detail is that the Galaxy S25 FE will ship with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chipset, a key differentiator from the rest of the Galaxy S25 series that runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. This move positions the FE variant as a slightly distinct offering within the flagship lineup.
Display and Design
According to the retailer’s listing, the S25 FE will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080x2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals for gaming and everyday use. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, offering better durability.
Camera Setup
Samsung is retaining the proven triple-camera system from its predecessor. The main sensor is a 50-megapixel lens with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom with OIS. On the front, users will get a 12-megapixel selfie camera, making it a versatile setup for photography enthusiasts.
Battery and Charging
The phone is expected to house a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Wireless charging is included but limited to 15W. Additionally, it features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for secure access.
AI Features and Software
Like its flagship siblings, the S25 FE will be packed with Galaxy AI tools in collaboration with Google Gemini, offering features like enhanced photo editing, AI-assisted productivity, and more.
Pricing and Availability
The listing on MediaMarkt shows the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at €789.99 (around ₹81,000). While Samsung is expected to offer the handset in multiple color options, the retailer only displayed a Navy Blue variant at the time.
Samsung vs Apple: The AI Rivalry
Alongside the leak, Samsung has also kept up its marketing jabs at rival Apple. In its latest US commercial, the Korean brand mocked Apple’s delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence, pointing out users’ persistent issues with Siri—even needing OpenAI’s ChatGPT for assistance.
In the ad, two friends are lounging by a pool. The iPhone user struggles to make his friend look “decent” in photos by covering him with a cloth and a leaf. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 user simply sketches a rough outline of a Hawaiian shirt on his friend using the “Sketch to Image” feature of Galaxy AI. Within seconds, the AI-generated image shows him wearing a proper red shirt, leaving the iPhone owner frustrated.
This clever dig not only highlighted Samsung’s AI advantage but also subtly teased Apple for still not entering the foldable phone market. Such playful rivalries aren’t new—Google also took a jab at Apple Intelligence during the Pixel 10 launch campaign.
With the S25 FE now confirmed through this retailer leak, fans won’t have to wait long to see how the phone performs once it officially arrives in stores.