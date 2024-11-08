Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colours Leaked Before January 2025 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is approaching its anticipated launch in January 2025, and leaks around the devices are already making headlines. Recent certification listings for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra hinted at potential design upgrades, but a fresh leak now reveals a range of colour variants that will accompany the new models. Display analyst Ross Young shared these expected colour options in a post on X, showing that this year’s lineup will bring both familiar and exclusive shades.

Young also mentioned that some of these colours will be produced in lower volumes, with select shades available exclusively through Samsung's online store. This strategy might add an element of exclusivity, encouraging customers to explore Samsung’s online shopping experience. The leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will be offered in Coral Red, Blue/Black, and Pink Gold. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to stand out with unique Titanium colour options, including Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium Blue/Black.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected colour choices for each model: Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus Colours: - Coral Red - Moon Night Blue - Pink Gold - Silver Shadow - Sparkling Blue - Sparkling Green - Midnight Black (exclusive to Galaxy S25 Plus)

Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours: - Titanium Black - Titanium Blue - Titanium Gray - Titanium Jade Green - Titanium Pink Gold - Titanium Silver

Galaxy S25 Series: Expected Specifications While design changes are expected to refine the look and feel of the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung is also rumoured to offer different chipsets across the models. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus could run on the Exynos 2500, as indicated in recent Geekbench listings. Camera upgrades are also rumoured, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra possibly getting a new 50MP ultra-wide lens, while the standard models might retain a similar setup to their predecessors. However, fans will need to wait until January 2025 for official confirmation of these exciting updates.