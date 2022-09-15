Samsung Galaxy S25 to ditch physical buttons

According to a report, Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the first mobile from the South Korean company that could come without physical buttons. However, the buttonless model is considered exclusive to a wireless carrier in India. Earlier multiple reports had already hinted at the development of smartphones that don't have physical buttons.

According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung might remove all physical buttons, including the power key and volume rocker, from future flagship phones. It is said that this change may happen in a few years and that the Galaxy S23 series will sport these buttons. It was hinted that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 series might have a model that could do away with physical buttons.

The report says that a Samsung Galaxy S25 series model without physical buttons may be exclusive to KT Corporation, a wireless carrier in South Korea. Other models may flaunt the buttons equipped on current smartphones. According to the report, the KT-exclusive variant may also get new software features to compensate for the lack of physical buttons.

A concept smartphone from Vivo has announced a few years ago that doesn't have a single button or port. The Vivo Apex 2019, the concept phone, was introduced in January 2019 with no ports, no physical buttons, and no selfie camera. It is based on pressure and gestures for quick actions. Vivo named the technology Touch Sense, a combination of pressure and capacitive touch sensing.

To charge the phone, magnetic pins on the back called MagPort also supported data transfer. Similarly, Meizu Zero was announced as a smartphone with no buttons and no ports at the same time as Vivo Apex 2019.