Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Slimmer Camera Module Design

Samsung appears to be working on a major design change for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, with fresh leaks hinting at a significantly slimmer camera module. According to a report from The Elec, the next-generation flagship could finally address one of the most debated design aspects of Ultra models — the chunky rear camera bump.

The tip-off points to Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the conglomerate’s in-house component manufacturer, developing a new camera module design that takes a smarter approach to optics. Traditionally, smartphone camera systems rely on thin cover films between lenses to reduce visual artifacts such as ghosting and lens flare. However, Samsung is reportedly planning to replace these films with an inkjet-printed anti-reflective coating, a move that could substantially reduce the overall thickness of the camera stack.

This innovation is expected to allow Samsung to build a more compact camera unit without sacrificing image quality — a notable feat given the company's focus on high-performance photography. It also paves the way for a sleeker overall design, addressing consumer feedback on how large camera modules make devices bulkier, harder to hold, or wobbly when placed flat on a surface.

Interestingly, Samsung filed a patent for this optical construction technique back in 2018, and if this leak holds true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the first model to benefit from this long-awaited innovation. For fans of both cutting-edge tech and elegant design, this could be a win-win.

As for the camera specifications themselves, details remain mixed. An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might scale back to a triple-lens setup, possibly including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and another 200MP sensor dedicated to 4x optical zoom.

However, more recent information contradicts this, claiming that Samsung will retain its quad-lens format, albeit with improved components. This rumoured configuration includes a 200MP main camera with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0, along with three 50MP sensors covering ultra-wide, standard telephoto, and periscope zoom functionalities. If accurate, this setup would make the S26 Ultra a serious contender in smartphone photography once again.

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not expected to debut until early 2026, the leak offers early insight into Samsung's possible direction: combining premium imaging power with refined aesthetics. If the company manages to streamline its camera module while boosting camera performance, the S26 Ultra could set a new benchmark for flagship smartphone design.

Though Samsung has not officially confirmed any of these features, the reported updates indicate that the brand continues to push for meaningful hardware improvements, not just on paper, but in day-to-day usability. That’s a development that users and their pockets will welcome.



