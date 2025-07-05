Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Faster 65W Charging, Slimmer Design

Samsung appears to be making some smart refinements to its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is currently surfacing through leaks and early reports. While users hoping for a bigger battery might be disappointed, the upcoming device could still bring some meaningful upgrades — particularly in terms of charging speed and design.

According to reputed tipster Universe Ice, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the same 5,000mAh battery that has been a staple in Samsung’s Ultra models for the past six generations. On paper, that might seem like a lack of innovation. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye. Samsung is reportedly working on increasing the battery’s energy density, allowing for the same power capacity in a more compact form factor.

This would make the device slimmer and potentially lighter, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the Ultra series — its growing bulk. A thinner, lighter profile without compromising on battery life could make the S26 Ultra a more comfortable daily driver for users who find today’s Ultra models too hefty.

Perhaps the most exciting development revolves around the charging department. Samsung, often seen as conservative in terms of fast-charging tech, might finally be catching up with rivals like OnePlus and Xiaomi. If the leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will offer 65W fast charging, a significant step up from the 45W charging supported by the current Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The new charging system being tested reportedly helps in keeping the device cooler while powering up. This is crucial because heat management has always been a major barrier to implementing faster charging without degrading battery life or causing performance issues.

"Samsung may have found a clever workaround: rather than upping the size, they’ve possibly improved the battery’s energy density. In simple terms, that means the same power in a more compact package," notes the tipster. This move could make the Galaxy S26 Ultra not just faster to charge but more efficient in its design and thermal management.

But that’s not all. The Ultra’s camera bump, often a point of design criticism, might also see a notable change. Leaks suggest that Samsung could introduce an inkjet-printed anti-reflective layer in place of the traditional thin lens cover films. This would allow for a slimmer camera module without affecting optical quality — a big plus for users who prioritize aesthetics and pocket-friendliness.

All signs point toward Samsung aiming for a well-balanced device this time around — not necessarily groundbreaking, but thoughtfully improved. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may not revolutionize its category, but with enhanced charging, refined battery tech, and a more streamlined design, it could still be one of the most compelling Samsung flagships to date.



