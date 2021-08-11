Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch live and what we expect

Samsung is all prepared to host its Galaxy Unpacked event later tonight. As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to launch two new foldable devices, its flagship smartwatch, and a new pair of truly wireless earbuds.



The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to flaunt sleeker designs, faster processors, and improved durability. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to sport a unified version of Wear OS, jointly developed by Google and the South Korean behemoth. The event has the tagline "Get ready to Unfold." Here is all that you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to Watch the event

Samsung will kick off the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 at 7.30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Samsung's YouTube channel or the company's website. You can also directly live stream the event from the YouTube link we have embedded below.

https://youtu.be/V7ixp-XwqGI

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What Expect?

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as part of the event. According to a report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may flaunt a 6.7-inch primary display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, along with a storage of 128GB and 256GB. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to pack a 10MP camera at the front and two 12MP sensors at the back.

At the event, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will pack a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display and a 6.2-inch secondary (external) display. It is expected to flaunt a triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, and a 4MP selfie camera sensor on top of the display.

Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic at the event. The devices may run on the new version of Wear OS, the unified platform developed by Google and Samsung will be focused on faster performance, longer battery life and the developer community. Samsung is also set to launch the Galaxy Buds 2 which is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, with a few upgrades including active noise cancellation (ANC).



