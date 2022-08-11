Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: New foldables, smartwatches and headphones

As expected, Samsung just wrapped up its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, announcing two foldable watches, new smartwatches, and an update to its Galaxy Buds Pro lineup. While the company didn't surprise us too much with what was announced, the updates seem to be quality improvements across the board, though you always have to wait for full product reviews to see if there are significant improvements. Read on to learn more about what was announced.



Galaxy Z Flip 4: An uprise of the Samsung Foldable Flip-Phone-Esque



The Z Flip 4 looks a lot like its predecessor, and yes, it still flips like the flip phones of yesteryear. But there are some new software tricks, like previewing selfies on the cover screen with the same aspect ratio as the image itself and fast charging, which can charge the phone up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes. The phone starts at $999, and you can pre-order it today before it becomes available on August 26.



Galaxy Z Fold 4: Not much different, but has better cameras



Neither is Samsung changing things too much with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The design is pretty much the same, albeit a hair lighter than before, and Samsung made some significant changes to the camera array, including a new 50-megapixel primary sensor. But, starting at $1,799, it's still an expensive phone. You can pre-order it today, and it will be available on August 26.



Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatches: Offer larger batteries



Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series suffered from poor battery life, but the company intends to fix that with larger batteries in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. It also has a rumoured body temperature sensor, which will come to the Apple Watch this year. Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are available to pre-order today and will start shipping on August 26.



Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Brings a new design and supports Hi-Fi audio but is quite expensive



Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a design that's 15 per cent smaller than the original pair and supports 24-bit high-fidelity audio over Bluetooth. But those upgrades come at a higher price: The earbuds are $229.99, a $30 premium from the original Galaxy Buds Pro. You can pre-order them today, ahead of their release on August 26.



New Samsung Products use more recycled materials



Samsung also discussed how it incorporates recycled materials into the designs of the products announced at the event. For example, it now reuses fishing nets in the materials used to make the Z-series foldable and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung says it now uses recycled fishing nets in 11 of its devices.