  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report
x
Highlights

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm.

San Francisco: Tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm.

The upcoming lineup has recently passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, reports Gizmochina.

The 40mm variant has the model number 'SM-R930', while the 44mm version is referred to as SM-R940.

The tech giant is also expected to release the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6.

The Watch 6 Classic will likely feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 A- 470 pixels.

Also, it is anticipated to be powered by a 425mAh battery, the report said.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company's next-generation foldables -- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X