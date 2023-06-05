Live
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report
Tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm.
The upcoming lineup has recently passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, reports Gizmochina.
The 40mm variant has the model number 'SM-R930', while the 44mm version is referred to as SM-R940.
The tech giant is also expected to release the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6.
The Watch 6 Classic will likely feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 A- 470 pixels.
Also, it is anticipated to be powered by a 425mAh battery, the report said.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company's next-generation foldables -- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
In February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.