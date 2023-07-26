Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 today: All that we expect

The second iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place tomorrow, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. Samsung has already confirmed the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, which will likely get considerable improvements. However, many eyes will still be on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's most expensive and premium smartphone of the year.



As this will be the fifth Galaxy Z Fold phone from Samsung, the expectations of fans and observers will naturally be high. However, several leaks suggest that we will not see a drastic change in the design. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may look similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, with a few minor tweaks. Does that put the phone in a difficult position, given that many players, including Google, Vivo and Tecno, have entered the foldable phone market? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: All that we expect

Since the launch of the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, the series has undergone drastic improvements. The biggest update came last year when the Galaxy Z Fold 4's external display became wider and more intuitive. There were also some tweaks to the hinge design to offer a smoother folding mechanism.

This year, as shown in a render from SmartPrix, the gap between the two screens will be reduced due to a new hinge design. This design offers small but significant benefits. The gapless design will be more effective at repelling dust particles, addressing a problem faced by previous Galaxy Z Fold users, myself included. Also, it could improve the firmness of the folding mechanism.

Like every year, we can expect the next flagship to feature a top-of-the-line chipset. Samsung already uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the Galaxy S23 series. Also, we can expect the phone to ship with Android 13, although it may receive Android 14 before too long. Samsung is also working closely with Google to improve the Android system on all devices.

Camera

We can expect the company to use a similar camera system to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We'll probably get a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There's likely to be an under-display camera (4MP or 5MP) for selfies and video chats.

Battery

Samsung may also consider adding a larger 5000mAh battery instead of the 4400mAh battery in the last generation model. However, the charging speed may remain the same.

Price

Last year, Samsung raised the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Rs 1,54,999 from Rs 1,49,999. There could be a bump again this year, as Samsung can use new hardware. The top variant with 1TB of storage of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was priced at Rs 1,84,999.