Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Specs Leak Ahead of July Launch
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera, marking a significant upgrade. Expected improvements include a slimmer design and a crease-free display.
Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. While speculations about a possible multi-fold variant have surfaced, the launch timeline for such a device remains uncertain. However, a recent leak has shed light on the anticipated camera enhancements for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Samsung’s upcoming foldables, here’s a detailed look at the camera upgrades.
Major Camera Upgrade Expected
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to make its debut in July, bringing both hardware and design improvements. Reports suggest that Samsung may introduce a slimmer profile, a display with reduced creasing, and other refinements. Most notably, the camera system is expected to receive a substantial upgrade. According to a report from GalaxyClub, the device is likely to feature a 200MP primary camera—similar to the one found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would mark a significant improvement over its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Specifications
Based on leaks, the camera configuration of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may include:
- Primary Camera: 200MP sensor
- Ultra-Wide Camera: 12MP sensor
- Telephoto Lens: 10MP sensor
- Cover Screen Front Camera: 10MP sensor
- Under-Display Camera: 4MP sensor
The inclusion of a 200MP primary sensor aligns with Samsung’s strategy of incorporating features from its special edition devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, launched in select markets, also sported a 200MP main camera. This suggests that Samsung is looking to bring high-end photography capabilities to its mainstream foldable lineup.
Other Expected Features
Beyond its camera upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature:
- A 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable main display
- The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
- Storage options up to 1TB
With the official launch anticipated in July, Samsung enthusiasts will have to wait for further details. If these rumors hold true, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be one of the most significant upgrades in Samsung’s foldable series yet.