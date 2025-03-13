  • Menu
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Specs Leak Ahead of July Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera, marking a significant upgrade. Expected improvements include a slimmer design and a crease-free display.

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. While speculations about a possible multi-fold variant have surfaced, the launch timeline for such a device remains uncertain. However, a recent leak has shed light on the anticipated camera enhancements for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Samsung’s upcoming foldables, here’s a detailed look at the camera upgrades.

Major Camera Upgrade Expected

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to make its debut in July, bringing both hardware and design improvements. Reports suggest that Samsung may introduce a slimmer profile, a display with reduced creasing, and other refinements. Most notably, the camera system is expected to receive a substantial upgrade. According to a report from GalaxyClub, the device is likely to feature a 200MP primary camera—similar to the one found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would mark a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Specifications

Based on leaks, the camera configuration of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may include:

  • Primary Camera: 200MP sensor
  • Ultra-Wide Camera: 12MP sensor
  • Telephoto Lens: 10MP sensor
  • Cover Screen Front Camera: 10MP sensor
  • Under-Display Camera: 4MP sensor

The inclusion of a 200MP primary sensor aligns with Samsung’s strategy of incorporating features from its special edition devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, launched in select markets, also sported a 200MP main camera. This suggests that Samsung is looking to bring high-end photography capabilities to its mainstream foldable lineup.

Other Expected Features

Beyond its camera upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature:

  • A 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable main display
  • The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • Storage options up to 1TB

With the official launch anticipated in July, Samsung enthusiasts will have to wait for further details. If these rumors hold true, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be one of the most significant upgrades in Samsung’s foldable series yet.

