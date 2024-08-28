Samsung Launches 10 Large-Capacity Bespoke AI Washing Machines in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today unveiled its new range of 10 large-sized, front-load washing machines. The AI-powered line-up promises a new era in laundry care for Indian consumers, making laundry a simpler chore through intuitive AI features

The new, larger washing machines come in an ideal size of 12 Kg, enabling Indian consumers to wash larger loads in one go, making them ideal for bigger items like blankets, curtains and sarees. Samsung India’s range of new 12 Kg AI washing machines starts at INR 52990. The new modern washing machines come in Bespoke design with Flat Glass Door and advanced AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble.

“Indian consumers are looking for new-age digital appliances that deliver best-in-class wash performance with minimum effort while saving energy and time. Our new 12 Kg AI-powered washing machines enable consumers to wash bigger laundry loads in one go, allowing them to ‘do less and live more’. The new range of front-load Bespoke AI washing machines distinguishes itself by providing a convenient and effective wash. With the premium Bespoke AI washing machine range, we aim to cater to consumers who value performance, convenience and style, and take a lead in the high capacity washing machine segment,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

Taking a significant leap in personalized laundry experiences, Samsung’s Bespoke AI washing machines leverage 2.8 million big data points to offer optimized wash options with the integration of the SmartThings App. This also helps save a large amount of energy in every wash cycle - the AI Energy Mode reduces the electricity bill for consumers by providing up to 70% energy savings.

Elevating User Experiences with AI-Based Technologies

Minimizing efforts that go into treating laundry, a whole suite of AI-powered features in the Bespoke AI washing machines elevate user lifestyle while creating an overall experience that is smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly. Hence, the new AI washing machines promise to take the thinking out of washing, making it less of a chore.

AI Wash feature uses advanced sensing to detect fabric weight and softness, while soil level tracking actively monitors the current level of soiling based on the water turbidity, optimizing water and detergent usage for a thorough yet gentle wash. The Auto Dispense feature automatically releases the perfect amount of detergent and fabric softener, eliminating guesswork. With AI Energy Mode available through the SmartThings App, you can manage the energy usage of your home appliances and save money in the process. Users can monitor their daily, weekly, and monthly power consumption, with the feature even estimating monthly energy bills. If the bill exceeds a preset target, the app can turn on the energy-saving mode. The AI Control feature learns and adapts to consumers habits with Habit Learning to suggest the cycles that most fit the user.

Additionally, with SmartThings Clothing Care, users can make custom cycles using recommended cycles and save them. SmartThings Going Out mode allows users to manage their laundry remotely as well, without ever worrying about the laundry schedule. Moreover, when a user crosses the threshold of the geofence that they have set, it intelligently prompts via push notification on their Galaxy smartphone to reschedule the washing. Alternatively, let’s say if one doesn’t take out the laundry after the cycle is done, it sends them a laundry alarm reminder. They can then start a rinse + spin cycle to prevent odours emanating from their clothing. SmartThings Home Care* monitors the machine’s performance, giving consumers maintenance proactively and troubleshooting tips right on the Galaxy devices.

SuperSpeed option reduces the wash time to 39 minutes, without compromising wash performance. Plus, innovative features like Q-Bubble, and Speed Spray ensure powerful cleaning and efficient rinsing. Durability meets elegance with the Tempered Glass Door, while the Less Microfiber cycle reduces microplastic release by up to 54%, supporting sustainability. Furthermore, Hygiene Steam ensures a deep clean, removing 99.9% of bacteria and inactivating allergens for a healthier wash. Powered by Digital Inverter Technology, these washing machines guarantee energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance, backed by a 20-year warranty (on the motor).

Design & Availability

The Bespoke AI washing machines are sleek, and their premium appearance blends harmoniously with any modern interior. The washing machines will be available starting today on Samsung’s official online store Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms.

Price & Affordability

The Bespoke AI washing machines are priced between INR 52990 to INR 74990. With the help of Samsung Finance+, consumers can also buy new washing machines with easy EMIs. Samsung Finance+ is a digital, paperless financing platform through which loans are approved in minutes.

Capacity MRP Colour 12KG 52990 Inox 12KG 53990 Navy 12KG 56990 Black 12KG 59990 Navy 12KG 60990 Black 12KG 60990 Navy 12KG 65990 Inox 12KG 69990 Black 12KG 73990 Navy 12KG 74990 Inox