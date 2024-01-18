Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 Series in India, Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today opened pre-bookings for its latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones, ushering in a new era of mobile AI. Galaxy S24 series enables barrier-free communication, maximizes creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisualEngine, and sets a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Barrier-freecommunication

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way,real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated ona split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. Formessages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended. AIbuilt into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. In the car, Android Auto willautomatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions.

The Note Assist in Samsung Notes, features AI-generatedsummaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-madeformats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, TranscriptAssist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe summarizeand even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phoneto debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search withGoogle. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on GalaxyS24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.

Creative Freedom

Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image-capturing abilities and maximizecreative freedom. The Quad Tele System on Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MPsensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to10x, thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in.Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, is 60%bigger, helping capture more light in dim conditions. Wider optical imagestabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation help reduce blur. Both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noisereduction.

Galaxy AI editing tools on Galaxy S24 series enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. EditSuggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks foreach photo, while Generative Edit can fill in parts of animage background with generative AI. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AIto amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata.

The new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based onmovements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailedlook. Super HDR reveals lifelike previews beforethe shutter is ever pressed.

Intelligent& Powerful Experience

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 MobilePlatform for Galaxy that delivers remarkable NPU improvement forincredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates improve performance efficiency.

Galaxy S24 Ultra comes a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. Galaxy S24 reaches 2600nit peak brightness, making itthe brightest Galaxy smartphone ever.

Corning® Gorilla® Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced for superior durability. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience.

Galaxy S24+ comes with a 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimized not just for viewingbut also for productivity. Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantlythinner body enables better on-the-go experience with more comfortable grip. OnGalaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a moreaesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

Advanced Security and Privacy

Galaxy S24 is secured by Samsung Knox for safeguardingcritical information and protection against vulnerabilities with end-to-endsecure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.Galaxy S24 users have full controllability over how much they allow their datato enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings,which can disable online processing of data for AI features.

Galaxy S24 is also protected with Samsung’s expansive list of innovativesecurity and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & PrivacyDashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode andmore.

Sustainability

Galaxy S24 series continues Samsung’s commitment to extending theproduct lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and sevenyears of security updates to help users reliably experience theoptimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer.

For the first time, Galaxy S24 features components made with recycledcobalt and rare earth elements. Galaxy S24 is also the first Galaxy Sseries to be designed with recycled steel and ThermoplasticPolyurethane (TPU).

Price andAvailability

Pre-book for Galaxy S24 series starts from January 18 across all leadingonline and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Liveat https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ startingtoday.

Specifications Ram Storage Colors MOP (INR) Galaxy S24 8GB 256GB Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 79,999 8GB 512GB 89,999 Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB 256GB Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 99,999 12GB 512GB 109,999 Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black 129,999 12GB 512GB 139,999 12GB 1TB Titanium Gray 159,999

Consumers buying Galaxy S24 Ultra through samsung.com willget the option of choosing from three exclusive colours - Titanium Blue,Titanium Green & Titanium Orange. Those buying Galaxy S24 and S24 Plusfrom samsung.com will get the option of two exclusivecolour - Sapphire Blue & Jade Green.

Prebook Offers

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra & Galaxy S24+ will getbenefits worth INR 22,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefitsworth INR 15,000.

Specifications Offers No Cost EMI "Benefits worth INR 22K" Up to 11 months [Samsung Finance+] Galaxy S24 Ultra INR 12K Upgrade Bonus & + Galaxy S24 Plus INR 10K Storage Upgrade (Pre-book 256GB and Get 512GB) Alternatively, INR 5K Bank Cashback can be availed along with INR 5K Upgrade [Total Benefits 10K] Galaxy S24 "Benefits worth INR 15K" Up to 11 months [Samsung Finance+] INR 15K Upgrade Bonus Alternatively, INR 5K Bank Cashback can be availed along with INR 8K Upgrade [Total Benefits 13K]

Galaxy S24 Series Live Commerce Offer

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Series during “Samsung Live” eventstarting 12 pm on January 18 will get additional exclusive giftof a Wireless Charger Duo worth INR 4999. The URL to pre-book the devicesduring live commerce are https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/