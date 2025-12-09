Samsung Releases One UI 8.5 Beta in India for Galaxy S25 Users: New Features, Tools, and Enhancements

Samsung has officially kicked off the One UI 8.5 beta programme in India, giving Galaxy S25 users early access to the company’s latest software innovations. India is among the first markets to receive the update, along with Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S. The beta aims to refine productivity, elevate content creation tools, and ensure better device security across Samsung’s expanding ecosystem.

What’s new in One UI 8.5?

Samsung says One UI 8.5 brings several upgrades focused on simplifying everyday tasks. The most notable improvement is the refreshed Photo Assist feature. With this update, users can edit images continuously without needing to save changes at every step, making the process smoother and more creative. The interface also allows users to review an entire timeline of edits, helping them pick their favourite version more easily.

Another key addition is the enhanced Quick Share tool. Now, the feature can identify people in images and automatically suggest sharing those photos directly with them. Samsung expects this to save time for users who frequently manage and share large numbers of photos.

Upgraded connectivity and cross-device features

One UI 8.5 also strengthens communication between Galaxy devices. The new Audio Broadcast capability, powered by LE Audio and Auracast, allows users to transmit audio to multiple nearby devices. This can be especially helpful in group settings where information needs to be shared quickly using the phone’s built-in microphone.

Alongside this is the new Storage Share feature, which gives users the ability to access files stored on other Galaxy products—whether smartphones, tablets, or PCs—directly through the My Files app. The feature also extends to compatible Samsung TVs, making multi-device file management seamless and convenient.

Enhanced device protection

Security is another priority in the One UI 8.5 beta. The update introduces Theft Protection, designed to keep personal data safe if a phone is lost or stolen. Users also get Failed Authentication Lock, which locks the screen automatically after multiple incorrect login attempts. Samsung has expanded identity verification across more settings as well, offering an extra layer of protection for sensitive tasks.

With the One UI 8.5 beta now live in India, Galaxy S25 users can explore Samsung’s latest upgrades ahead of the wider rollout.