Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra with Bigger Screen, Better Design

Samsung is gearing up for what could be one of its biggest foldable launches yet—unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. Although full technical details remain under wraps, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that its latest foldable will offer “a bigger screen and a better camera,” signalling some exciting hardware changes.

While Samsung has previously dabbled with exclusive foldable releases, like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition last year, those were limited in scale and geography. This year, however, all signs point to a global, full-fledged launch, possibly ushering in a new chapter in Samsung’s foldable journey.

The first hints came in the form of a cryptic teaser titled “The Next Chapter of Ultra,” posted on Samsung’s official channels. Interestingly, the teaser avoids naming the Galaxy Z Fold series directly, instead referring to the product as “Galaxy Ultra.” This ambiguous branding has sparked speculation: is Samsung preparing a subtle rebrand of its foldable line, or is this the start of a completely new device category?

Adding to the intrigue is a brief animation in the teaser that reveals a redesigned silhouette that closely resembles the Galaxy Z Fold series, suggesting that it may, in fact, be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 in disguise.

Bigger Screens, Slimmer Build

Leaks and industry insiders suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and a larger 8.2-inch foldable display. These enhancements reflect Samsung’s acknowledgment of user feedback, particularly calls for more immersive viewing and smoother multitasking.

Perhaps even more notable is the expected reduction in thickness. The Fold 7 may be just 4.54mm thick when opened, down from the Fold 6’s 5.6mm, and as slim as 9mm when folded. Some reports even speculate it could go as thin as 3.9mm when open—though whether such ultra-slim dimensions are feasible without sacrificing durability remains to be seen.

The thinner profile likely results from smarter internal design and a more efficient layout, allowing Samsung to accommodate a larger display without increasing bulk. It’s a delicate balance between innovation and practicality, and Samsung seems to be pushing the boundaries.

Battery Stays the Same

While the display and design are seeing noticeable improvements, the same can’t be said for the battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to retain the 4,400 mAh battery that has been standard in the last four generations of the Fold lineup. For power users, this might be a slight letdown, especially considering the larger screen and enhanced performance that could demand more energy.

Samsung is likely relying on software optimization and power-efficient chipsets to compensate, aiming to deliver a smooth experience without necessarily expanding battery capacity.

What’s Next?

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is widely expected to make its debut during the second week of July at the next Unpacked event. If the teaser and leaks are anything to go by, the device is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium foldable category.

With growing excitement and a few lingering questions, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is already generating buzz for its bold design choices and user-focused upgrades—possibly setting the tone for the next evolution in foldable tech.