Samsung Unpacked 2023: All about Galaxy S23 smartphones to Book 3 Series laptops

Samsung hosted its first big Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, where Samsung launched three smartphones and three laptops. Samsung usually releases new smartphones at its first Unpacked event of the year, and we look at the Galaxy S23 series. The series includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to the name, the Ultra model gets most of the main features. On the laptop front, there's a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Beginning with the Galaxy S23 series, all three variants are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 SoC. While the highlight of the series is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the other two variants are just as adept. The specs are substantial, like the prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 – Begins at $799 in the US (Rs 65,500).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – Begins at $999 in the US (Rs 81,900). The base model offers 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Begins at $1,199 in the US (Rs 98,270).

Indian prices have yet to be disclosed, but it doesn't look like these devices will be affordable. The base variant may cost around Rs 68,000, and the Ultra model price will start above Rs 1.10 lakhs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are a bit identical, with screen size and battery capacity differences.

The Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch display, whereas the S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Both phones come in four colour options: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender. Its triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera. On the other hand, the S23 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel main camera, a 5000mAh battery, up to 1TB of storage, and an SPen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series

In February, Samsung also introduced the new Galaxy Book 3 laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra offers a 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers 14-inch and 16-inch Graphite and Beige colour options, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 comes in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options and options. Graphite and Beige. 13th-generation Intel processors power all laptops. The Ultra model can be paired with up to a Core i9 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra– Starting at $2,199 in the US (Rs 180,000).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360– With 5G Starts at $1,399 (Rs 1,15,000).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14/16 variants)– Starting at $1,249 (Rs 1,02,500).

The Pro model offers integrated Intel XE graphics, whereas the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can be configured with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU or a GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU.

A 5.1 user interface based on Android 13

Samsung has also unveiled OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. Samsung is continuing its partnership with Google, and the two companies are merging their services for an integrated Android experience. For example, OneUI 5.1 will allow Google Meet users to share Samsung Notes documents for simultaneous collaborative editing.