Samsung Unpacked 2025 Set for July 9: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and More to Debut

Samsung has officially announced that its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place on July 9, live from Brooklyn, New York. The launch will be streamed globally on Samsung’s official website, newsroom, and YouTube channel, beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

The spotlight is expected to shine on the next-generation foldables — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — which are anticipated to bring significant improvements in both design and performance.

Sleeker Design and Powerful Internals

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has released teasers that hint at a major overhaul. One teaser showcases an “ultra-thin” book-style foldable, believed to be the new Fold 7. According to leaks, the Fold 7 may draw design cues from the Galaxy S25, featuring rounded corners, a slimmer profile, and an unfolded thickness potentially reduced to just 3.9mm.

Internally, the Fold 7 is rumoured to pack high-end hardware, including a 200MP primary camera — similar to the S25 Ultra — and a refined inner display with a minimized crease. Under the hood, it may be powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 "for Galaxy" chip. Early benchmarks show multi-core scores exceeding 9,000, suggesting a notable performance leap.

Battery capacity is expected to remain at 4,400mAh, but better power management through a more efficient chip and software enhancements could offer improved battery life.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Bigger Screens, Better Usability

The clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also tipped for upgrades. Reports suggest a larger 6.85-inch main display and an expanded 4-inch cover screen, up from last year’s 3.4 inches. These changes could make the Flip 7 even more user-friendly, especially for tasks on the go.

More Than Just Phones

Samsung might not stop at foldables this year. The event is also expected to include the debut of Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and a high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra. In addition, refreshed Galaxy Buds could make an appearance, although specific details remain under wraps.

Pricing and Market Strategy

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed official pricing, last year’s Fold 6 launched in India at Rs 1,64,999 and the Flip 6 at Rs 1,09,999 (both 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants). With modest enhancements, prices could rise slightly, but Samsung may aim to stay competitive in India’s premium segment by keeping prices consistent.

With the event just around the corner, anticipation is running high. Whether it’s the thinnest foldable yet, performance-driven upgrades, or exciting new wearables, July 9 is shaping up to be a milestone date for Samsung enthusiasts.

