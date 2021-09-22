September 22 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 22, 2021. Let's begin...



Get iOS 15 Right Now! Check How

iOS 15 is finally here, and while it can't be called a revolutionary update, there are enough cool new features that you may not want to wait until Apple notifies you that the update is ready. However, it is quite easy to get the update without waiting. This is what you need to do.

Windows 11 Download - Operating System May Work on Old PCs, But There is a Warning

Windows 11 will install on some older PCs, but users will see a message stating that their PC will no longer be supported and will not be eligible for updates. Microsoft wants you to do this first

Microsoft Surface 2021 Event: All That We Expect

Microsoft Surface Event 2021: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 could be featured at the Surface hardware event. It could work with 11th generation Intel Core processors. It will likely have a 13-inch screen.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced - Get Set to Shop from October 7

Online shopping giant Flipkart's biggest sale of the year has been announced, the dates of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin on October 7 and continue until October 12.

iPhone 13 mini will be the last 'mini' iPhone model

Apple recently launched iPhone 13 lineup which includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max and now avid leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that the iPhone 14 will not include the 'mini' model.

Spotify may surpass Apple Podcasts this year: Report

Music streaming giant Spotify will have more US users listening to podcasts on its service than Apple Podcasts by the end of 2021, according to a new report.

Take the link once it is published

Amazon pays $1.2 bn as legal fees to remain operational

The US-based company Amazon Inc's India operations have spent a staggering over $1.2 billion in legal expenses in the last two years to maintain its presence and relevance in one of the largest markets globally.



