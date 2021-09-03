September 3 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 3, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple September Event: We expect iPhone 13, iOS 15 and other releases Now that we are officially in the month of September, the launch of Apple's fall products is closer than ever. This September, we expect Apple to launch the iPhone 13, iOS 15, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7 lineup, while there are new iPads and Macs on the horizon as well.

Apple will allow developers to link from the app store After several complaints from developers, Apple just made a major announcement in which the company confirms that it will finally allow developers to redirect users to sign up for services on websites instead of using the shopping system within the app from the App Store.

Starlink Satellite Broadband Coming Soon to India - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Last month, Ookla, the popular Speedtest app, suggested that Starlink's satellite broadband speeds are coming very close to cable broadband speeds in some countries and even surpassing cable broadband speeds in some of the areas.

Apple's AR / VR headset may need an iPhone or Mac connection Apple's AR / VR headsets are rumoured to be designed to be dependent on another device and may have to offload more processor-heavy tasks to a connected iPhone or Mac, according to a report from The Information.

Twitter may allow users to hide their old tweets Twitter may allow users to hide their old tweets, the function is still in the "concept phase". The social network's plans reportedly include the option to archive old tweets so that they are not visible to other users after a specified period of time (such as 30, 60, or 90 days or a full year).

PhonePe user base grows 40 percent in Q2, 2021 In its latest digital payments trends report called PhonePe Pulse, the company has stated that in the second quarter of 2021, PhonePe recorded more than Rs 7.47 crore of transactions on its platform.

Redmi 10 Prime Launched in India: Find Details Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Friday unveiled Redmi 10 Prime, its first 50MP smartphone in the Indian market. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.



