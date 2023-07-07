ShareChat launches new Pinning Card feature: How to use it

ShareChat, India’s leading multilingual social media platform with a monthly active user base of more than 180 million MAUs, constantly adds new features and products to enhance the user experience on the application. To add value to users who love creating content with ShareChat LIVE Audio Chatroom, the platform has introduced a new feature called Pinning Card, where hosts can now pin their Chatroom sessions themselves to scale their visibility on the platform.



With Pinning Card, hosts now have the power to personally pin their Chatroom sessions, amplifying their visibility on the platform. These pinned chatrooms will be prominently showcased in the new "Hot & Trending" section, enabling users to explore various content categories easily. This feature empowers users to engage with the content they love while enjoying an enhanced experience on the ShareChat app. Follow this step-by-step guide to make the most of this new feature: 1. Launch the ShareChat application on your device and select the Live option













2. Locate the 'coin' icon in the top right corner of your screen.











3. Tap on the store icon at the screen's bottom right.











4. Select the chatroom lab section to find the particular pinning card you wish to use.







5. Review the dates and slots provided, and choose the ones that suit your availability.





6. Finally, click on "pin chatroom," within the next 15 to 20 minutes, your chatroom will be pinned under the "Hot and Trending" section.











Moreover, it is possible to pre-book each slot, with a limit of 20 Chatrooms only. The arrangement of Chatrooms on the widget will be determined by the virtual gifting activity within each Chatroom. A Chatroom with higher virtual gifting will receive a higher ranking in terms of appearance.

