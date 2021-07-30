Snapchat global outage, company says fixed the bug

Snapchat, the popular social media app experienced a massive outage globally early Friday. As users in the US, Mexico, Europe and Australia reported issues experiencing with logging in. Snapchat said in a tweet that it had resolved the issue, suggested users update the app from the iOS store. "The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update your app in the App Store," the company posted.

The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update your app in the App Store! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 30, 2021

The platform experiencing a massive issue as of Thursday evening, with more than 125,000 users reported issues on the website outage tracking platform Downdetector.



"We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!" The company said in an earlier tweet.

The frustrated users took to Twitter to react to the Snapchat issues, with an outpouring of memes.

"When it's been over an hour and Snapchat's still not working," posted one of the users.

"Me after logging out, deleting the app, redownloading it, deleting it for the second time, restarting my phone and Snapchat still not working," another posted.



