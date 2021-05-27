Sony PS5 India pre-orders sold out like hot cakes

Play Station 5 stocks once again sold out like hot cakes in few minutes. India pre-orders for the PS5 went live at 12 noon on Thursday, May 27, and all the stocks disappeared in minutes, as you would expect. However, Amazon was the only one to show the PS5 in stock for several minutes. Flipkart went from "coming soon" to "sold out" even before 12 pm, like earlier. Games The Shop went down 15 minutes before pre-orders began, and it apparently never recovered. The prepaid gamer card suffered from several connection timeout errors that started before 12 pm. Croma also suffered power outages just before pre-order time but recovered shortly thereafter. Vijay Sales ran out of PS5 stock in a minute, and the buy button was never spotted on Sony Center and Reliance Digital.

It's essentially the same story right now. Again, the situation indicated that Sony continues to bring very few PS5 units to India despite having repeatedly witnessed staggering demand. Let's face it, India is not a priority market for PlayStation. And with demand outstripping supply globally in 2022, the situation won't improve anytime soon. Moreover, this was just the third round of PS5 India pre-orders. Although it was only 10 days from the previous replenishment at first glance, that was done by segregating the same stock in two assignments. All to reportedly ensure that some PS5 units would ship closer to the launch of the next PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Speaking of shipping, Sony Center and Flipkart say they expect deliveries from June 7. Around 12:05 p.m., Amazon was given an approximate delivery date of June 8-11. Meanwhile, Croma said he would arrive at my house on June 11. But, of course, your mileage could vary based on local restrictions on nonessential items during the pandemic.

All of the PS5 restockings seems to be gone for now, but you can keep an eye on the eight websites mentioned above and sign up for notifications if you want. However, you may have better luck checking out a nearby game store if they are open. Sony India has also established a helpline at 1800-103-7799 to help PlayStation fans find local retailers across India. But, again, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most game stores will not be able to serve you, depending on the restrictions imposed where you live.