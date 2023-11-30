  • Menu
Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches

Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches
Please know what is happening in the space this month, December 2023.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

  • December 1: Russia will launch a Soyuz rocket carrying the Progress MS-25 spacecraft to the International Space Station on a cargo and resupply mission.
  • December 12: The new moon will arrive at 6:32 p.m. EST (2332 GMT).
  • December 14: The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17.
  • December 21: Today is the winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere and the summer solstice for the Southern Hemisphere.
  • December 21: The Ursid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24.
  • December 24: A United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch on its inaugural flight with the Peregrine commercial lunar lander for Astrobotic. It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
  • December 26: The full moon of December, known as the Cold Moon, will occur at 7:33 p.m. EST (0033 GMT on Dec. 27).
  • December: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch the USSF 51 mission for the U.S. Space Force.

Source: SPACE.com

