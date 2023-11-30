Live
- Treat those who come in old-dirty clothes humanely and provide health care: CM Siddaramaiah
- Heavy metals in drinking water: A danger nobody is talking about
- Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- YS Jagan inaugurates Avuku tunnel 2 and dedicates it to nation
- Delhi Police raid 70 cigarette shops operating near schools
- BJP seek EC intervention over police facilitating ruling party candidates
- ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools
- Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI; Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer
- Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: When is Kanakadasa Jayanthi? Why is it celebrated? Learn interesting facts, history and more
- Daily Forex Rates (30-11-2023)
Just In
Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches
Highlights
Please know what is happening in the space this month, December 2023.
These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.
- December 1: Russia will launch a Soyuz rocket carrying the Progress MS-25 spacecraft to the International Space Station on a cargo and resupply mission.
- December 12: The new moon will arrive at 6:32 p.m. EST (2332 GMT).
- December 14: The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17.
- December 21: Today is the winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere and the summer solstice for the Southern Hemisphere.
- December 21: The Ursid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24.
- December 24: A United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket will launch on its inaugural flight with the Peregrine commercial lunar lander for Astrobotic. It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
- December 26: The full moon of December, known as the Cold Moon, will occur at 7:33 p.m. EST (0033 GMT on Dec. 27).
- December: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch the USSF 51 mission for the U.S. Space Force.
Source: SPACE.com
