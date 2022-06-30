Space Calendar July 2022: Events Happening in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



July 11: SpaceX will launch the Dragon CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

July 13: The full moon of July, known as the Buck Moon, arrives at 2:38 p.m. EDT (1838 GMT). It will also be the biggest "supermoon" of the year.



July 28: The new moon arrives at 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT).



Source: SPACE.com