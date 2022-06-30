  • Menu
Space Calendar July 2022: Events Happening in Space

Be aware of the events occurring in the space this month, July 2022.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

July 11: SpaceX will launch the Dragon CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

July 13: The full moon of July, known as the Buck Moon, arrives at 2:38 p.m. EDT (1838 GMT). It will also be the biggest "supermoon" of the year.

July 28: The new moon arrives at 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com

