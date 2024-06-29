Space Calendar July 2024: Stargazing and Rocket Launch Details

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

July 5: Happy Aphelion Day! Earth is at its farthest from the sun today than it will be any other day for the next year.

June 15: The European Space Agency (ESA) Ariane 6 rocket from France-based company Arianespace will launch on its debut mission to space. Ariane 6 was initially planned to begin flying in 2020 and ramp up its cadence to seamlessly replace the older Ariane 5 rocket. However, the Ariane 5 flew its 117th and final mission in early July 2023, while Ariane 6 has suffered a series of delays caused by technical issues, COVID-19, and design changes.

July 21: July's full moon signals its rotation back to the opposite side of the sun from Earth and, as such, is fully illuminated. If you were standing on the moon at the right longitude, it would be noontime – the sun would be directly overhead at the moon's equator and as high as it ever gets in the sky as one moves north or south. Lunar days are about 14 days long, as the moon always keeps the same face towards Earth.

July 30-31: Though few in number, the Alpha Capricornids frequently produce slow, bright yellow, fireball-class meteors that can be quite spectacular. They can be especially stunning for northern observers because of their long trails, owing to their low radiant elevation. This year, they will last from July 3 - Aug. 15, with a peak during the nights of July 30 and 31.

July: SpaceX's most ambitious crewed mission to date is gearing up to launch this summer — it will include the company's first spacewalk-capable spacesuits and a Crew Dragon capsule with an interior modified for vacuum exposure.

Polaris Dawn is the first of three anticipated missions in the Polaris Program, funded by billionaire philanthropist Jared Isaacman. The endeavour is a follow-up to SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch that occurred in 2021, which flew Isaacman and three other private citizens on the first all-civilian flight to space.

