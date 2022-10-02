STL unveils new optical solution to help telcos fiberise networks for 5G

Digital networks integrator STL on Sunday unveiled 5G Cosmos, an optical solution for towers and small cells, to help telecom operators speed up their 5G rollout plans via high-quality and long-lasting fibre infrastructure.

Despite the intent and capital availability, India's fibre space is currently constrained by deployment speed and scale.

5G Cosmos, said the Mumbai-headquartered company, is a patented solution that can solve these challenges and connect every tower, small cell and node.

Tower fiberisation must increase from the current 35 per cent to 80 per cent to provide high quality 5G services.

"We are readying our infrastructure for 5G and fiberisation is a core need. We are happy to see the use cases that 5G Cosmos can solve for telcos and enable us to deliver a great 5G experience to our customers," said Pankaj Miglani, Director Supply Chain Management, Bharti Airtel, while launching 5G Cosmos at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

Indian telecom operators are ready to install fibre-dense networks for 5G.

"This will need an integrated and futuristic solution. We have built 5G Cosmos to enable fiberisation of macro and small cells at scale and achieve the full potential of 5G," said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.

STL also launched India's first multicore fibre and cable to change the optical connectivity landscape in the country.

This has been conceptualised and developed indigenously at STL's Centre of Excellence in Maharashtra with top interdisciplinary R&D experts.

"STL's multiverse fibre and cable will enable 4 times capacity and play a vital role in 5G scale-up," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.