Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella congratulate ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3 success

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were among those who congratulated ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Indian tech chiefs celebrated India's leap forward in its space program and posted their wishes on social media.



"What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the Moon this morning. Today, India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the Moon," Sundar Pichai posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).





Satya Nadella described the huge milestone as an exciting time for India and the future of space exploration.

"My congratulations to @isro on the moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3. What an exciting moment for India – and the future of space exploration," the Microsoft boss wrote on X.





Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, touched down at the lunar south pole at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday after a flawless 41-day journey.

With this landing on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master soft landing technology on the lunar surface after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

As ISRO scientists celebrated and showed signs of victory, Prime Minister Modi said India is now on the Moon, and success belongs to all humanity.

"India is now on the Moon, and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path", he said.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. A new history has been written."

Congratulations poured in from around the world as India celebrated the impressive moment. People from all walks of life – world leaders, diplomats, business leaders, celebrities and regular social media users – sent in their wishes, and the celebrations erupted on social media.

"Chandrayaan-3" and "ISRO" were among the top trends on the internet on Wednesday and Thursday.