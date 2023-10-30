Super Q Fan Review - Unleash the Power of Cooling, Comfort and Super Efficiency

Superfan is India's first super energy-efficient ceiling fan! The remarkable tale of Superfan's innovation represents a revolution that has reshaped the Indian fan industry, ushering in a future characterized by progress and sustainability. Since 2010, Versa Drives Private Limited, a well-established technology company in Coimbatore, India, is renowned for its motor control and embedded systems proficiency. Superfan has combined its patented BLDC motor design and its Q flow technology blade to make a series of high-flow fans called Super Q. Superfan is the technology leader in the Indian Fan Industry. It emerged as India's first BLDC ceiling fan in 2012 and India's first high-flow ceiling fan in 2020. Super Q was featured as the most energy-efficient appliance of the year in the survey of energy conservation in India in 2021 published by Labour and Industrial Chronicle (3rd edition).



In today's sweltering world, staying cool is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity. The Super Q Fan promises to be the ultimate solution, merging innovative technology with stylish design. This comprehensive review will dive deep into the Super Q Fan, evaluating its performance, features, and user experience. From its powerful airflow to its smart capabilities, we'll uncover how this fan can revolutionize your comfort and help you easily breeze through the hottest days.

What's in the Box

The double-layered packed box contained: A Super Q BLDC fan unit, fan blades, canopy set, remote control with Lithium cell, hook, screws, safety rope, user manual and a warranty card.

Design and Build Quality

Elegance and functionality converge in the Super Q Fan's design. It features a sleek, modern aesthetic with a sturdy construction that speaks of durability. The fan's build quality is impressive, with a combination of high-quality plastic and metal components promising longevity. The patented unique design of Super Q's blades offers high flow. Its contemporary design allows it to blend seamlessly into any home decor, making it more than just a cooling appliance; it's an aesthetic enhancement.

The blades have been precisely aerodynamically designed to reduce disorder in the airflow and encourage a predominantly uniform flow, which increases the efficiency of the blades and reduces noise. The fan does not experience any jerk or make any noise when you switch it OFF or ON or while running.

Performance

The heart of the Super Q Fan is its remarkable performance. The high-flow Super Q fan offers the highest- efficiency, producing a smooth air stream that consumes space, providing healthy thermal comfort without the distress of high-speed air. It has a robust motor and advanced blade design generates a staggering amount of airflow, providing immediate relief on hot summer days.

Whether you place it in a small bedroom or a large living room, this fan excels at distributing cool air efficiently. With multiple speed settings, you can fine-tune the fan's intensity to match your comfort level. The Super Q Fan also operates quietly, ensuring that intrusive noise does not disrupt your relaxation. It's a perfect addition to any room, providing consistent cooling performance. The Super Q Fan's user experience is exceptional. Setup is hassle-free, and the user manual provides clear instructions for the fan's physical controls. These high-flow fans are appropriate for spaces where users intend to use these fans for longer durations.

Air Circulation and Functions

The tilted aerodynamically optimized fan blades play a crucial role in air circulation and eradicate turbulent flow. Super Q fan with well-designed blades moves air more effectively. Unlike regular fans, whose speed varies with changes in the input voltage, BLDC fans maintain a stable speed over a wide operating voltage range. This ensures consistent performance regardless of whether the input voltage is low or high. The fan provides excellent coverage, ensuring every corner receives sufficient air circulation.

One of the standout features of the Super Q Fan is its smart capabilities. This Superfan comes with smart features and timers, allowing you to schedule when the fan runs or control it remotely. These features can help you optimize power usage. The fan also boasts an oscillation feature, ensuring that the cool air reaches every corner of your room. Its tilt angle allows you to direct the airflow precisely where needed. The built-in timer function is another handy feature, letting you set the fan to turn off at a specific time, ensuring that you don't wake up in a chilly room in the middle of the night with cramps or stiff muscles and tiredness in the morning.

Energy Efficiency

The Super Q fan is a 5-star rated, energy-efficient ceiling fan from Superfan. It runs over 40 hrs for each unit of electricity. It is powered by a BLDC motor, which is more efficient and quieter than traditional induction motors. The Super Q fan also has a unique blade design that delivers more airflow at a lower power consumption. The fan's operation is impressively quiet, even at higher speed settings. Its ability to circulate air efficiently through the oscillation feature makes it ideal for any room, from bedrooms to classrooms.

Remote Features

The remote is attractive and user-friendly, allowing for easy usage. *Remote control varies based on the fan model. These are the features available in the remote:





Reverse Rotation: The Super Q fan can rotate in reverse at RPM halfway between low and medium.



Breeze Function: This mode imitates a natural breeze by occasionally varying the flow rate.

Fine speed adjustment: This function can decrease the airflow in small steps while in use.

Timer Function: This feature helps to automatically turn off or change the fan flow after 2 or 6 hours.

Speed control keys: There are three flow steps available to offer varying airflow levels—High, Medium and Low Intensity.

Eco Comfort Mode: Fans operate at RPMs, providing airflow between the designed maximum and typical value for a specific time.

AC Mix Mode: This mode can be used with air conditioning in a bedroom; the fan will supply a low to medium airflow.

Wellness Mode: In this mode, the fan supplies a typical airflow for the section.

Availability and Price

There are six sizes in the Super Q series, the blade shape is maintained for all sizes, from 24 inches to 60 inches, and there are more than eight colour variants. Their consumer price ranges from Rs 6000 to Rs 7000. The long-term energy savings and enhanced functionality justify the investment. You can buy it on Amazon, Flipkart, and Superfan's online store.

Verdict

In the realm of cooling appliances, the Super Q Fan shines as a versatile and sophisticated solution. Its powerful performance, coupled with smart features and a stunning design, makes it a standout choice for those seeking comfort and convenience. Whether battling the summer heat or simply looking to enhance your home's aesthetics, this fan won't disappoint. With an array of features that cater to modern living, the Super Q Fan offers a superior cooling experience that sets it apart from the competition. So, go ahead and embrace the future of cooling with the Super Q Fan - it's more than just a fan; it's a lifestyle upgrade. Overall, the Super Q fan is a highly rated and well-reviewed ceiling fan. It is an excellent choice for an energy-efficient, quiet, and powerful ceiling fan.