Live
- ‘Drohi’ set to premiere for Rs 112 on National Cinema Day (Oct 13) at multiplex
- CWC unanimously supports idea of caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding census: Rahul
- Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour
- Nifty declines on fears of wider conflict between Israel and Hamas
- Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look
- KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang
- Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Microsoft plans to launch an AI chip similar to the Nvidia GPU
- American Heart Association proposes adding kidney disease to heart risk
- Savouring the success of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Richa Chadha opens up on her career
Just In
Swiggy One Lite membership for consumers launched at Rs 99
Swiggy One Lite membership, offering benefits such as free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts, is launched at a price of Rs 99 for three months for consumers in the country, the company announced on Monday.
New Delhi: Swiggy One Lite membership, offering benefits such as free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts, is launched at a price of Rs 99 for three months for consumers in the country, the company announced on Monday.
With a three-month membership, users will get 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149, plus 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199.
In addition to free deliveries, members will receive up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers. One Lite members will also get a 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60, the company said.
"At Swiggy, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our convenience mission to life. Nine out of 10 members of Swiggy One use two or more services, making it one of the most valuable membership programs in the country," Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, said in a statement.
Swiggy One Lite is a new and affordable version of Swiggy One, the country’s only membership programme offering benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services.
At the launch price of Rs 99 for three months, an average Swiggy One Lite user will at least get a 6x return on the price they pay for the membership as they place orders across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.
According to the company, brands have been bundling the Swiggy One Lite membership with their own products to delight their customers with a valuable membership programme and introduce them to the unparalleled convenience of Swiggy.