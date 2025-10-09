Switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail: What Changes, Key Features, and How to Make the Move

In recent weeks, Zoho Mail has been creating quite a stir in the digital space. Following the buzz around Arattai, Zoho’s homegrown messaging app, the company’s email platform is also drawing attention—especially after reports that several high-profile individuals, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are switching to it. Known for its privacy-first approach and seamless integration within the Zoho ecosystem, Zoho Mail is positioning itself as a strong contender to Gmail.

If you’re considering making the switch, here’s a detailed look at how Zoho Mail differs from Gmail, its standout features, and a step-by-step guide to transferring your account.

How to Switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail



1. Sign Up for Zoho Mail:

Visit the official Zoho Mail website to create an account. You can start with the free version or explore the premium plans, depending on your needs.

2. Enable IMAP in Gmail:

Go to Settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP in your Gmail account and turn on IMAP. This enables Zoho Mail to securely access and transfer your emails, contacts, and folders.

3. Use the Migration Wizard:

After logging into Zoho Mail, head to the Import/Export section and launch the Migration Wizard. This tool helps you import all your Gmail data, including messages, address books, and folder structures, with minimal effort.

4. Set Up Gmail Forwarding:

Once migration is complete, configure Gmail to forward any new messages directly to your Zoho Mail inbox to avoid missing updates.

5. Inform Contacts and Update Accounts:

Finally, notify your contacts about your new email address and update it across your social media, banking, and subscription accounts.

Do note that heavy or older Gmail accounts might experience slight delays during migration. Also, Gmail-specific integrations like Google Drive or Keep will no longer function once you move.

What You Gain with Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail offers a refreshing alternative to Gmail with a focus on privacy, productivity, and collaboration.

Ad-Free Experience: Unlike Gmail, Zoho Mail does not process your emails for advertising purposes—meaning a cleaner, distraction-free inbox.

Streams for Collaboration: A unique social-style workspace that allows users to create posts, tag colleagues, assign tasks, and plan events—all within the inbox.

Large Attachments: Users can send attachments of up to 1 GB. Files beyond that limit are automatically shared via secure links.

Email Recall: While Gmail limits its “Undo Send” feature, Zoho Mail lets you recall emails even after they’ve been sent, notifying the recipient accordingly.

Enhanced Security: Beyond TLS encryption, Zoho Mail supports S/MIME for digital signatures, ensuring emails remain authentic and tamper-proof.

Email Retention & eDiscovery: These features allow organizations to archive emails and retrieve specific messages for legal or compliance purposes.

Smart Filters: Automatically organizes incoming emails into categories such as Notifications or Newsletters for better inbox management.

Built-in Productivity Suite: Zoho Mail integrates Calendar, Tasks, Notes, Contacts, and Bookmarks—reducing the need for third-party apps.

For those on the move, Zoho offers dedicated mobile apps—Zoho Mail, Zoho Mail Streams, and Zoho Mail Admin—for Android and iOS, giving users full control of their inbox anywhere.

With its privacy-focused design and feature-rich environment, Zoho Mail is steadily becoming a compelling alternative for users looking to move beyond Gmail’s advertising-driven ecosystem.