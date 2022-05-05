TelioEV launches “Green Warrior” Campaign with India’s FIRST human QR code

New Delhi: TelioEV, Electric Vehicles (EV) charging network provider, announced the launch of India's first human QR Code to make the environment better for our future generations. TelioEV, through its 'Green Warriors Campaign', aims to plant or adopt around 50,000 trees within a year to create a green planet by reducing Carbon footprint and bringing down the temperature.



The primary focus is bringing awareness amongst people, particularly the youth, about tree plantation and tree adoption. The users will scan the TelioEV QR Code and a tree will be planted in their name. The users will get Green Warrior Certificates with the details including a unique code and image of their plant. 80G certificate will be issued by recognized NGOs for the tree adoption.

TelioEV is a start-up powered by TelioLabs, a green tech innovation company with focus on utilizing Technology for Sustainability. TelioEV helps the user to know the whereabouts of all the nearest EV charging stations. TelioEV is working to reduce carbon footprint. The App is a data-savvy platform for all EV charging-related solutions across the industry, from front-end mobile applications to high-end analytical performance evaluation and improvement tools at the back end.

Amit Singh – Founder & CEO of TelioLabs on the launch said "Climate change is a critical issue across the globe right now. The introduction of India's 1st Human QR code and 'Green Warriors Campaign' will create awareness among people, particularly the youth, about a better environment and sustainability. We aim to plant number of trees with an increase in download of TelioEV app"

Smita Apsingekar- COO, TelioLabs said "We want to create more awareness about Electric Vehicles in India by bringing the people on TelioEV platform through Green warrior campaign. We believe that the TelioEV platform is built for the convenience of EV users. The TelioEV App will be a game-changer in the EV charging space in India''

The users who plant a tree will get a 'silver badge' certificate and users who adopt the tree get a 'gold badge' certificate. 80G certificates for tree adoption will be issued by these NGOs for the users.