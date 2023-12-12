The Good Glamm Group Expands Its Reach in India’s Digital Commerce Landscape by joining ONDC Network

National: The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce-community conglomerate, is pleased to announce its onboarding onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a direct seller. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of the Good Glamm Group's presence in India's dynamic digital commerce landscape.

The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, is set to revolutionize the digital commerce ecosystem in the country. It aims to create a unified digital network that will empower businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to seamlessly connect with consumers and access a vast ecosystem.

The Good Glamm Group's decision to join the ONDC Network is aligned with its commitment to innovation and its mission to provide consumers with exceptional beauty and personal care products.

The Group's participation in the ONDC Network also serves as a prime example of how Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands in India can harness the potential of this Network to their advantage. By becoming a part of this ecosystem, D2C brands can tap into a unified digital network that connects them with a broader consumer base and provides access to cutting-edge digital and technological resources.

The Group aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through disruptive innovations and further expand The Good Glamm Group’s brand division which includes The Good Brand Co’s portfolio brands — MyGlamm, St.Botanica, Organic Harvest, Sirona Hygiene, and The Moms Co. Moreover, with more exciting brands currently in the pipeline for integration with ONDC, the group is poised to extend its reach and offerings within the Network, promising even greater diversity and value to consumers.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see the Good Glamm Group get on board. The Good Glamm Group can now reach a wider customer base nationwide, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the Network.”

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "We are excited to be a part of the ONDC Network, which represents a significant step forward in the digital commerce landscape of India. This collaboration aligns with The Good Glamm Group’s vision to provide consumers with top-quality beauty and personal care products and offers an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging the ONDC Network's capabilities to enhance our digital reach and provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers."

This move reflects the Good Glamm Group's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and its commitment to delivering value to consumers.

As the Good Glamm Group embarks on this exciting journey with the ONDC Network, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence and looks forward to contributing to the growth and development of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

About The Good Glamm Group:

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s largest content-creator-commerce-community beauty & personal care conglomerate that comprises a portfolio of innovative and fast-growing DTC beauty and personal care brands, powered by its proprietary digital ecosystem of content and influencer platforms as well as interest-based community networks.

The Good Glamm Group has four key divisions:

● The Good Brands Co led by Sukhleen Aneja, is South Asia’s largest portfolio of scaled-up DTC beauty and personal care brands: MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona, and BabyChakra.

● The Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill is one of the world’s largest digital media companies comprising POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, BabyChakra, and Tweak India. Reaching more than half of India’s online users, GMC has 250 million monthly active users across platforms who drive over 3 billion engagements every month.

● The Good Creator Co led by Sachin Bhatia is one of the world’s largest influencer platforms tracking 1.5 million influencers. The GCC app provides creators a one-stop platform to earn, learn and grow. Celebrity influencer company MissMalini, as well as content and influencer analytics platform Vidooly, are integral to the success of the Good Creator Co.

● The Good Community led by Naiyya Saggi is the fourth strategic moat of the Group. It is an omnichannel interest-based network of consumers and experts focusing on shared deep interests of beauty, parenting, sexual & intimate health, wellness, and sustainability. It provides online and offline opportunities for users to learn, connect, and get inspired. The Good Community seamlessly sits across all three divisions and amplifies the overall strategy of the Good Glamm Group.

The Good Glamm Group has 50,000 offline points of sale giving its beauty & personal care brands an unprecedented omnichannel scale. It is further amplified by the group’s unparalleled expertise in DTC growth powered by its proprietary content-creator-commerce flywheel; and by fast-paced innovation in R&D and new product development; as well as a best-in-class technology stack and data science proficiency.

The ‘Good’ in the Good Glamm Group underscores its commitment to inclusive beauty and cruelty-free, vegan, environment-friendly, and clean beauty products. It also extends to the Group’s mission of truly enhancing consumers’ lives through positive content and creator inspirations fostering meaningful connections for community evangelists.

Founded in September 2021, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s first DTC beauty unicorn. It is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Ascent Capital, Alteria Capital, Tano Capital, and the Mankekar Family Office.