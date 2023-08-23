These iPhones to receive the iOS 17 update next month; check

Apple is getting ready to release its new iOS 17 software in September, which will bring a host of updates along with some cool features. However, only select iPhone models will get the new iOS 17 update. People who are still using older iPhones will not be able to experience iOS 17. For example, you may miss these updates if you own an iPhone X or iPhone 7 from 2017 or earlier. The new software features a standby mode, a journal app, and significant enhancements to Messages.



There is an easy way to check to find out if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 17. Open your Settings app, go to General, and then tap About. You will see the Model Name, which will tell you which version of the iPhone you have. If you're eager to try out iOS 17, you can access the public beta now. Plus, you can explore our list of the best iPhones to see if a newer model suits your needs.

Here's a list of iPhones that will be able to run iOS 17 once it's released later this year, as confirmed by Apple:

-iPhone XS

-iPhone XS Max

-iPhone XR

-iPhone 11

-iPhone 11 Pro

-iPhone 11 Pro Max

-iPhone 12

-iPhone 12 Mini

-iPhone 12 Pro

-iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone 13

-iPhone 13 Mini

-iPhone 13 Pro

-iPhone 13 Pro Max

-iPhone SE (second generation and later)

-iPhone 14 (including Plus)

-iPhone 14 Pro

If your iPhone model is not listed above, it will not be compatible with iOS 17, and you will not receive a notification to update the new software. For example, if you own an iPhone X or earlier, the latest software you can use on that phone is iOS 16. So if you're looking forward to the new features of iOS 17, consider upgrading to a more unique model latest iPhone.

Along with iOS 17, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 range at an event in September 2023. The iPhone 15 lineup is rumoured to consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have 6.1- and 6-inch OLED displays 7 inches with ProMotion technology. All four models are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is rumoured to launch new Apple Watches and AirPods at its September event. The new Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to have a faster processor and a new design, while the new AirPods Pro 2 are expected to have improved sound quality and active noise cancellation.