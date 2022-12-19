Throwback 2022: Best smartwatches priced under Rs 5000

Smartwatches have evolved tremendously and have replacedfitness trackers. Most affordable smart watches are packed with fitness and healthfeatures, allowing users to control their health altogether. Here are some of the bestsmartwatches that are best suited for budget-conscious users looking for a smartwatch under Rs5,000.



Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra -Rs 1,799





Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra features a large 1.69-inch display and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch comes with pre-installed gamesand promises an extra-long battery. It has all the health and tracking features.Gizmore has also released a companion app that gives users detailed insights about their healthand witness. The data in the app is completely secure and not shared with any third-party apps.



Realme Watch 3 Pro -Rs 4,499





The Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with an AMOLED screen andbuilt-in GPS. Earlier in the year, Realme launched Watch 3. This one is a refined versionof the same and sleeker than its previous generation. It features a square-shaped dialwith a silicon dial. There are various trackers that allow users to track their outdoor and indoorworkouts.



Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch - Rs 2,799





The Amazfit Bip 3 is a square smartwatch from the brand. Thecase of this smartwatch seems to be made of plastic, and it has support for morethan 60 sports modes, including a bunch of indoor and outdoor workouts. It has a 1.69-inchdisplay and a 5ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch also delivers seven daysof battery on a single charge.



OnePlus Nord Watch -Rs 4,999





Oneplus Nord smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLEDdisplay with a refresh rate of 60Hz. To help users customize the smartwatch, it offers over100 watch faces. It has fitness features like heart rate, sleep, SpO2,and step tracking. In terms of battery, users can get up to 10 days of battery on a singlecharge and up to 30 days if the watch is on standby mode.



Gizmore GizFit Glow Luxe -Rs 3,499





Gizmore GizFit Glow Luxe oozes class. The smartwatchhas a circular metal case and a premium leather or metal strap option. It has a1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits that ensures good sunlightvisibility. GizFit Glow Luxe is a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that delivers over 15 days ofbattery on a single charge. It is packed with health and fitness features and allows users totrack their steps, sleep, and SpO2 level and even get hydration alerts. The users cancompletely customize the watch's look as there is an option to choose from over 200 watchfaces.



Playfit Slim2C - Rs 3,999



