TikTok starts testing mini-games collection in its app

In recent weeks, TikTok began testing by offering a small collection of mini-games within its app, as per TechCrunch reports. As part of this initiative, there are nine games available which can be added to a video before it loads by using the "Add Link" option and selecting "Minigame". Viewers can play a linked game by tapping the link that appears under the account username while a video is playing. When playing a game, there is an option to record the gameplay and then post it as a TikTok.

A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the pilot in a statement given to TechCrunch: "We're always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community. Currently, we're exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios." TechCrunch reports that the test explores how TikTok users interact with and create content around games.

According to a TechCrunch report, the games are available in the US, and we have verified that they are also present in the UK version of the app. According to TechCrunch, all nine games are developed by various third-party game studios, including Vodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotem. Reuters notes that ByteDance bought a game studio of its own last year: Shanghai-based Moonton Technology. The launch of the pilot follows a Reuters report that TikTok plans to give gaming a "big push." The service is believed to be exploring the area as a way to encourage users to spend more time on the app and increase its ad revenue. None of the current games appears to contain ads or offer in-app purchases, two common methods of monetizing mobile games.

TikTok is the latest social media platform to explore the use of gaming as a way to increase engagement. Early in its history, Facebook courted app developers to build games and other services on its platform, which Zynga used to create one of the most popular social games of all time in the form of FarmVille (this episode of Land of the Giants offers a great look at this period of Facebook history). And just this week, Snap brought an augmented reality game to Snapchat. Even Netflix is ​​trying to use gaming as a way to offer more value to its subscribers.