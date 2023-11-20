Live
- Secunderabad Cantonment BRS candidate calls for success of KCR meeting on November 25
- K’taka senior Cong leader says it is not possible for single man to commit rape, stirs controversy
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela asks people to give chance
- BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspects parade grounds for KCR's meeting
- Shadnagar candidate Vishnuvardhan Reddy falls sick while campaigning
- Sardar Patel liberated Telangana from Razakars, Nizams: Amit Shah
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to lead economic delegation to Japan and Singapore from Nov 27-Dec 2
- Rising star Aberg secures maiden PGA Tour win; China’s Carl Yuan misses out on Top 125 at RSM Classic
- BRS Mulugu candidate Bade Nagajyoti assures people of serving them
Just In
Tinder announces Dating Beyond Photos with a new set of Features
Tinder has been at the forefront of modern dating for over a decade, simplifying connections through the iconic Swipe feature. Tinder continues to recognize that there is so much more to each of us than our photos.
Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, is thrilled to announce the global rollout of a new profile and discovery features designed to enhance and reflect how the new generation of daters connect. Tinder’s recent Future of Dating Report highlighted a desire amongst young singles to reset how they date online. 69% of participating Gen Zers agree that dating standards need refreshing to fit a more modern and diverse society – and that they’re just the generation to do it.
Going Beyond the Photo: Helping Users Lead with Authenticity
Tinder has been at the forefront of modern dating for over a decade, simplifying connections through the iconic Swipe feature. Tinder continues to recognize that there is so much more to each of us than our photos.
“At Tinder, we understand that connecting today is about authenticity, depth, and the desire for connections that go beyond the surface. This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. We know the new generation of daters prioritizes value-based qualities such as respect (78%)* and open-mindedness (61%)* overlooks (56%)*. They care about authentic connections formed through shared interests and common causes and have no time for the 'game-playing' of previous generations. They want to portray their true, authentic selves and expect the same in return. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique,” explains Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder.
Nearer to home, 71%** of Gen Zs across India said it’s essential that they’re aligned on values with the person they’re dating. To further detail this, when asked what’s important to them when choosing someone to date, 73%** said, “I can trust and confide in them,” 70%** said, “they are open-minded and accepting”, and 57%** said “they can make me laugh” versus only 46%** who said “I find them physically attractive.”2
Introducing a New Suite Features:
- Profile Prompts: Unleash your personality! It’s hard to start a conversation out of thin air, especially if your matches don’t know much about the person they’re talking to. This feature empowers users to express their unique personalities and show all their sides, from fun humour to real talk. By selecting and responding to Prompts, you can spark engaging conversations that dig deeper than a mere Like or Nope. The three (3) most popular prompts globally are: “The key to my heart is”, “The first item on my bucket list is”, and “Two truths and a lie”.
- Profile Quiz: Get to know them and be known. Discover compatibility potential with potential matches through a fun and enlightening quiz about yourself. Share your Quiz responses on your Profile, offering a glimpse into your preferences and interests.
- Basic Info Tags: Minimize guesswork by sharing crucial information about yourself, from your pets and drinking habits to your zodiac sign and your love language. Using tags keeps it easy and fun to tell more about yourself and know more about your potential matches.
- Enhanced Reporting: Our upgraded reporting system allows you to report specific profile elements, allowing users a safer and more respectful experience. Reporting someone’s Profile has always been available, but now, you have more options to report the specific things that are off about someone’s profile.
- Rizz-first Redesign: A fresh look and feel. Experience UI updates, enhanced and updated animations, and a new (and iconic!) “It’s a Match!” screen designed to keep every Like or Nope on Tinder feel special and engaging.
- Dark Mode: For late-night activity or discreet public matching, Dark Mode is now available in Tinder's settings. Tinder is the exclusive major dating app offering this feature, catering to your preferences and privacy.
* Tinder In-app Survey among Tinder users aged 18-24 in the UK, US, AU. Data was collected between 10/18/22 – 10/28/22.
** A study of 1000 18-25-year-old singles in India between April - June 2022 was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tinder.