Tinder announces Dating Beyond Photos with a new set of Features

Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, is thrilled to announce the global rollout of a new profile and discovery features designed to enhance and reflect how the new generation of daters connect. Tinder’s recent Future of Dating Report highlighted a desire amongst young singles to reset how they date online. 69% of participating Gen Zers agree that dating standards need refreshing to fit a more modern and diverse society – and that they’re just the generation to do it.

Going Beyond the Photo: Helping Users Lead with Authenticity

Tinder has been at the forefront of modern dating for over a decade, simplifying connections through the iconic Swipe feature. Tinder continues to recognize that there is so much more to each of us than our photos.

“At Tinder, we understand that connecting today is about authenticity, depth, and the desire for connections that go beyond the surface. This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. We know the new generation of daters prioritizes value-based qualities such as respect (78%)* and open-mindedness (61%)* overlooks (56%)*. They care about authentic connections formed through shared interests and common causes and have no time for the 'game-playing' of previous generations. They want to portray their true, authentic selves and expect the same in return. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique,” explains Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder.

Nearer to home, 71%** of Gen Zs across India said it’s essential that they’re aligned on values with the person they’re dating. To further detail this, when asked what’s important to them when choosing someone to date, 73%** said, “I can trust and confide in them,” 70%** said, “they are open-minded and accepting”, and 57%** said “they can make me laugh” versus only 46%** who said “I find them physically attractive.”2