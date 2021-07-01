Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 01 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 01 July 2021. Let's begin...



How to Link Passport to Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate



Link Passport to Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate: The pandemic and subsequent closures worldwide have wreaked havoc on all travel plans, but there are still people who have to travel abroad. Here is some information you need to know: You need to get your passport linked to your Covid-19 vaccination certificate to travel abroad.



Twitter is back after a brief outage for some users on the web



Twitter suffered an outage on Thursday, and several users reported problems posting, searching, and sharing content through the microblogging site. However, the social media site later said that services have now been restored after the brief outage.

Vodafone idea launches New ₹ 109 and ₹ 99 plans: Compare with Reliance Jio and Airtel

A data-hungry and price-conscious users have made telcos like Vodafone Idea (Vi), Jio and Airtel think outside the box and launch balanced prepaid recharge plans that strike a perfect balance between calls, data, and offer and validity period. Vodafone idea comes two new prepaid recharge plans: ₹ 109 and ₹ 99.

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Release Date Confirmed; Coming to Flipkart



Samsung announced the launch date of a new smartphone in India. The rumoured Galaxy F22 will finally go official on July 6. Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and selective retail stores when it launches in India.

Google allows Android users to store COVID-19 vaccination card and test results on their phone



Google is now allowing Android users to store their COVID-19 vaccination cards and test results on their phones. Google announced Wednesday that it has updated its API Passes to allow a secure way to store COVID-19 vaccination card, COVID test results on Android phones.

IIT Hyderabad & WiSig announce 'Koala', India's first 5G SoC to drive NB-IoT applications



The Indian Institute of Technology. Hyderabad (IITH), along with WiSig, on Wednesday announced 'Koala', an NB-IoT SoC (Narrowband Internet-of-Things System-on-Chip). NB-IoT is a 5G massive machine-type-communication (MTC) technology that enables low-bit rate IoT applications with long-range and device battery life up to 10 years.



The Apple iPhone 12 series keeps up with iPhone 6 and beats the iPhone 11



The latest sales figures shared by an analytics firm seem to confirm that demand for Apple's smartphones remains high and that Apple's iPhone 12 series has been particularly successful since its launch last year. It also managed to keep up with Apple's wildly successful iPhone 6 and beat the iPhone 11.