Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 06 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 06 July 2021. Let's begin...

Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India today

Samsung to launch a new Galaxy F smartphone in India. It's the Galaxy F22 and it's scheduled to launch today at 12 noon. Galaxy F22 will be the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series in 2021. So far, Samsung has launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy F02s.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale is Live; Check the best deals on iPhone 12, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and more

The Amazon Smartphone Update Days sale began on July 5 and will continue until July 8. This sale has smartphones from popular brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and Oppo with discounts of up to 40%. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options, trade-in offers, and an additional 10% instant discount for SBI credit card holders.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the successor to the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has already seen millions of downloads on Google Play Store. But, gamers using an Apple iPhone have been missing the action, first with the launch of the early access beta test for Battlegrounds Mobile India last month, and then the official launch of the game.

Compared: 30 Day Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel announced new plans following Reliance Jio's announcement of plans that were valid for 15, 30, 60, 90, and 365 days. Vodafone Idea also announced similar plans. Which one is better? Now when you compare all the plans, Airtel's 30-day plan is the most expensive of the three.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Launched in India: Find Price and Specifications

Samsung today launched the Galaxy F22 in India. Galaxy F22 is the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series in 2021. So far, Samsung has launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy F02s. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 90Hz SAMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 10T Arriving Soon in India, Availability Confirmed on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T is expected to launch soon in India. Recently, Redmi Note 10 5G was launched in the Indian market as Poco M3 Pro 5G. Now, it seems that the Redmi Note 10T model may also arrive in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T, and Redmi Note 10 5G share similar specifications.

Samsung Electronics sees 38% increase in profit due to strong chip prices: Report

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 38% increase in profit for the April-June quarter. Thanks to strong chip prices and demand driven by consumer appetite for electronics fueled by the pandemic, as well as the return on investment in data centres.