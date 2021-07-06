Redmi Note 10T Arriving Soon in India, Availability Confirmed on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T is expected to launch soon in India. Recently, Redmi Note 10 5G was launched in the Indian market as Poco M3 Pro 5G. Now, it seems that the Redmi Note 10T model may also arrive in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T and Redmi Note 10 5G share similar specifications. Redmi Note 10T debuted in Russia last month with a similar MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, triple rear camera setup, and 5,000 mAh battery specs like Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new phone on Amazon, confirming its availability on Amazon as well. While the trailer doesn't explicitly reveal what the phone will be, the image link reveals that it will be Redmi Note 10T. The teaser says the phone will be "fast and futuristic," hinting at its 5G capabilities. It is anticipated to hit the Indian market soon, but an exact launch date has not been announced yet.

If Redmi Note 10T will be identical to the Russian model, it is likely to be priced in the same range. The phone will likely be priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for 4GB + 128GB storage and may come in blue, green, grey, and silver colours.

Redmi Note 10T Specifications

Redmi Note 10T will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) perforated screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 10T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 10T flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie purposes, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone offers a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on Redmi Note 10T include slots for dual SIM, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.