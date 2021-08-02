Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 2 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 2 August 2021. Let's begin...



Zoom agrees to pay $ 85 Million Privacy Lawsuit, 'Zoombombing'

Zoom Video Communications Inc agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called Zoombombing.

Google to stop you log into very old Android devices

If your device is running Android 2.3.7 or earlier, you will not be able to log into your Google account on that device. According to a support document from Liliputing, if you still own a device running Android 2.3.7 (the final version of Gingerbread) or earlier, Google will stop you from logging into your Google account on that device as of September 27.

MS Office, Photos, Calculator, and Paint to Get New Look: Check Out

The Windows 11 release date is coming up and Microsoft is making big changes to many of its old features and this includes Office, Photos, Calculator, and even Paint. These changes will come when the update rolls out to everyone later this year, most probably mid-October.

PM Modi to Launch e-RUPI Today; Find Details

Prime Minister Modi is set to launch a new e-RUPI via video-conferencing later today. The aim of the new payments instrument is to enable an improved extension of monetary support in a 'leak-proof manner' to beneficiaries of various government schemes. e-RUPI: 10 Benefits of This Digital Payment Solution

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment that ensures leak-proof delivery of various welfare services.

Know about the Apple Silicon Roadmap

At WWDC 2020 when Apple first announced its plans to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon, it would take around two years to complete the transition, said the company. Now, a new Bloomberg report details the Apple Silicon roadmap and what to expect for the next 1 year.

Antavo linked to Pepsi, BMW, Benetton, and Telarus announces New Bug Bounty Programme Loyalty management firm Antavo linked to Pepsi, BMW, United Colors of Benetton, and Telarus has announced a new bug bounty programme where it has invited researchers to find bugs in its software.



