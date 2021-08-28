Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 28 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 28 August 2021. Let's begin...



Amazon to create $ 10 billion exports, digitize 10 million SMEs and 2 million jobs by 2025: India Head

India's e-commerce industry will create 12 million new jobs by 2030, and before that, by 2025, Amazon alone is aiming to create 2 million of these new jobs in the industry - shared Amit Agarwal, senior global vice president and country head of Amazon India.

Apple May Launch iPhone 13 Series on September 14, Pre-Orders Begin on September 17

Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to come with a 120H refresh rate. iPhone 13 series is also rumoured to come with four models, similar to the iPhone 12 series. This year's iPhone lineup is also expected to include four smartphones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13. Mini.

Beware of this WhatsApp Verification Code Scam

In this scam, a WhatsApp code is often followed by a message from a family member or friend, in which the sender says that he has accidentally shared his WhatsApp login code with them. What happens generally in a verification code scam is that a user receives a WhatsApp text message with a login code.

Apple might fix failed iPhone 12's earpiece for free

Apple has announced a service program to repair faulty receivers on iPhone 12 and 12 Pros (via 9to5Mac). The company says that non-Mini or Max phones made between October 2020 and April 2021 may have an issue where there is no sound coming out of the earpiece when making or receiving calls and that it will fix the issue for free as part of the new program.

Indian Railways installs facial recognition system to track commuters

Indian Railways has installed a network of nearly 500 facial recognition cameras to track millions of daily commuters, a report in the Financial Times suggested. According to the FT report, the system has been developed by a Russian company called NtechLab and has been operating for the past month at some 30 train stations in the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Microsoft discontinues support for Office apps for Chromebook users

San Francisco: Microsoft is reportedly discontinuing support for Office, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook, for Chromebook users starting from September 18. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is not abandoning the popular mobile device altogether.

Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US

San Francisco: After electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and energy storage systems, Elon Musk-run Tesla is now planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US. In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a "retail electric provider" (REP) under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, reports Energy Choice Matters.





