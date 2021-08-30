Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 30 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 30 August 2021. Let's begin...



Windows 10 can be UNSAFE; Do this to avoid danger

Windows 11's release date is likely to be in mid-October and Microsoft's new operating system is set to bring a wide range of features including a redesigned system interface, Android app support, and better widgets, multitasking, and file system performance. Microsoft has also made several improvements to the security of Windows 11.

Apple iPhone 13 Series to Launch on September 14; Find Details

Apple will reportedly launch its next-gen iPhone 13 series on September 14, with pre-orders starting on September 17. The next iPhone lineup is expected to include four smartphones: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Similar to the current series of iPhone 12.

The Apple iPhone 13 may offer satellite connectivity

There is a fun rumour about the iPhone 13! If Apple sticks to its traditional schedule, we're just weeks away from a new iPhone, and so far the buzz has been mild and, dare I say, boring. However, prominent Apple forecaster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now claiming that the iPhone 13 could have the ability to make built-in satellite calls, according to MacRumors.

Google Pay to allow Indian users to open fixed deposits directly from the app

Google will soon allow users in India to open fixed deposits (FDs) through its Google Pay digital payments app. This comes as part of Google's recently announced partnership with Indian fintech startup Setu. The development, first reported by Mashable, hints that Google Pay will initially offer Equitas Small Finance Bank DFs to its users for up to one year.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Scheduled for September 1

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will launch in India later this week, the South Korean tech giant confirmed through a tweet. Colour options for the upcoming smartphone have also been confirmed through the post. The Galaxy A52s 5G may retain the same specs as the variant sold in the UK.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to Launch on September 13

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones have been confirmed to work with Google's own SoC called Tensor. Google's next Pixel 6 range is set to launch in the fall, but the tech giant has yet to announce an official launch date. A new leak predicts a release date for these new Google phones.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Will Send Ants, Avocados, Ice cream And Robot To International Space Station

On Sunday, a SpaceX cargo of ants, avocados, and a human-sized robotic arm were launched into the International Space Station. NASA's Kennedy Space Center launched a refurbished Falcon rocket into the early morning sky. The very first booster arrived straight on SpaceX's newest ocean platform, 'A Shortfall of Gravitas,' while lifting the Dragon spacecraft.