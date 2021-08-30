Apple iPhone 13 Series to Launch on September 14; Find Details

Apple will reportedly launch its next-gen iPhone 13 series on September 14, with pre-orders starting on September 17. The next iPhone lineup is expected to include four smartphones: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro. Max: Similar to the current series of iPhone 12. According to insider Jon Prosser (via his FrontPageTech website), the Apple iPhone 13 line will go on sale starting September 24. It is unclear if the rumoured sale date will also apply to the Indian market. In particular, the four smartphones have been a part of the rumours for a long time with multiple leaks providing a complete picture. Here's everything we know about the lineup so far.



Starting with the design, the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature the same dual cameras on the back, and the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. The dummy units of the new phones showed a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally. The camera module of the dummy models includes a laser sensor and an LED flash. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may include a LiDAR sensor, similar to the existing iPhone 12 pro models. The notch on the front is also said to shrink on all iPhone 13 phones, and Pro models will support a 120Hz refresh rate, already featured on iPad Pro models (2020 and 2021) as a "ProMotion display." That iPhone 13 series would include a new face unlock technology that would work even with foggy goggles or masks.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that next-gen iPhones would come with a faster A15 Bionic chipset and an always-on display (AOD) model that is currently available on the Apple Watch. To achieve AOD and a 120Hz refresh rate without affecting battery life, Apple can use low-power LTPO displays that adjust settings according to content. Apple could also retain the USB Type-C port at the bottom instead of the Lightning port for faster charging speeds.

Other rumoured features include faster 5G connectivity support, Wi-Fi 6E, two new colour options (Pearl, Sunset Gold), wireless charging, portrait mode for video, and an improved wide-angle lens with autofocus. Gurman also reports that Apple has commissioned vendors to build up to 90 million new iPhones by this fall, representing a 20 percent increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 series in 2020. place in the third week of September.