Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 30 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 30 July 2021. Let's begin...



This WhatsApp Web feature ends after multi-device compatibility; Find out

WhatsApp multi-device support is one of the most useful features that may arrive in 2021. We all know how WhatsApp has been working on this feature for quite some time, before allowing some beta testers to try it out.

Snapchat global outage, company says fixed the bug

Snapchat, the popular social media app experienced a massive outage globally early Friday. As users in the US, Mexico, Europe and Australia reported issues experiencing with logging in. Snapchat said in a tweet that it had resolved the issue, suggested users update the app from the iOS store.

Samsung retains 2nd spot in tablet market in Q2: Report

Samsung Electronics stayed on as the world's second-largest tablet computer vendor in the second quarter of the year, a report showed on Friday, as it strives to catch up with industry leader Apple.

Google Play Store to Ban all 'Sugar Dating' Apps

Google Play Store has decided to ban all "Sugar Dating" apps from the platform as of September 1. This new ban was announced along with a bunch of changes that Google posted on its support page. The ban on "Sugar Dating" apps is part of their new restrictions on sexual content. Microsoft in advanced talks to invest in Airbnb-backed OYO: Report

Satya Nadella-run Microsoft is in advanced talks to invest in Airbnb-backed Indian budget hotel chain OYO at a valuation of $9 billion, the media reported on Friday. According to a TechCrunch report citing sources, a deal may close soon but the "proposed size of the investment is unclear". Both Microsoft and OYO declined to comment on the reports.

Apple chip supplier TSMC reports gas contamination at the key chip plant

Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) said on Friday that some of its production lines in southern Taiwan were hit by contamination of gases used in the chipmaking process. TSMC does not expect the incident to have a significant impact on operations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro Launched: Find Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro have been launched as successors to the Motorola Edge series from April last year. The three phones come with triple rear camera setups that are headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensors. They also feature high refresh rate displays, neither of which are curved this time around.