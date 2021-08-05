Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 5 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 5 August 2021. Let's begin...



Apple iPhone with a disappearing camera notch: Report

Now Apple is reportedly experimenting with making its camera's notch disappear. The tech giant Apple is experimenting with making the front camera notch disappear from the screen when not in use.

WhatsApp has a security loophole! How to stay safe from hackers

WhatsApp may be the most popular messaging service in the world, offering end-to-end encryption for chats, which is considered secure. However, its biggest weakness has been exposed and hackers can target users from there.

Windows 11 Release Date: When can we download the new Microsoft OS

Windows 11 Release Date: Microsoft has given Windows Insiders the opportunity to run Windows 11 and find out if there are any technical issues. It is also an opportunity for Microsoft to find out if it has made any glaring omissions.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Best Deals on Mobiles, Electronics and Amazon Devices

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began today. The Independence Day themed special sale will last until August 9, Monday. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale promises big discounts on popular mobile phones, electronics and Amazon devices.

Facebook streamlines settings page on mobile devices

Facebook is optimizing the settings page on mobile devices with a new redesign that will roll out from Wednesday. Visually, the new layout looks a lot less cluttered and the individual settings don't have descriptions, which means you'll see more on the page at once.

Artificial Intelligence would not replace people but create new opportunities: Experts

Experts highlighted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities which could not be achieved by traditional technology and could be used for health care as well as many other present and future challenges in various sectors.

IIT-Roorkee launches India's first quake early warning mobile app

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee said it has launched "Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert '', which is 'India's first' Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) mobile app. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms



