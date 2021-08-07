Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 7 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 7 August 2021. Let's begin...



How to send WhatsApp messages without typing

WhatsApp users can easily send a cluster of messages even without typing them on the messaging app all with the help of digital assistants. Just ask the virtual assistant to send a WhatsApp and it will be done.

Amazon Freedom Festive 2021: Get up to 50% discount on these Home Appliances

Amazon Freedom Festive 2021: If you want to give a new look to your kitchen check out these new appliances and the exciting 50% discount on these home appliances.

Google considers buying 'some or all' of its developer Epic Games: Report

As they bitterly fought over the popular Fortnite game on Play Store, Google considered buying 'some or all' of its developer Epic Games, the media reported.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series with Smart Pen to Launch on August 10

The Mi Pad 5 series is expected to launch three tabs: Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Lite. Xiaomi's Mi Pad 5 series is scheduled to launch in China on August 10, as the company confirmed on Weibo. Xiaomi also shared an image of the upcoming tablets showing the Mi Pad 5 and its stylus.

Spotify Delays Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support to its iOS App

Spotify users may have to wait longer to get full AirPlay 2 support on Apple devices. The company confirmed this week that plans to add AirPlay 2 to Spotify's iOS app have been delayed indefinitely.

Microsoft 'Super Duper Secure Mode' to better protect Edge browser

Microsoft is working on a new feature called 'Super Duper Secure Mode' that will make its Edge browser more secure. The new mode will turn off certain optimisations that will not let hackers exploit bugs in the browser.

Coming Soon: Battleground Mobile India for iOS users

After the successful launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release in the country, the game is all set to arrive on the Apple iOS platform soon, a top company executive said on Saturday.



