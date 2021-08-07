Spotify Delays Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support to its iOS App

Spotify users may have to wait longer to get full AirPlay 2 support on Apple devices. The company confirmed this week that plans to add AirPlay 2 to Spotify's iOS app have been delayed indefinitely.



The news was confirmed in the Spotify community by a company representative (via MacRumors). Following requests from multiple users and even a confirmation that the company was considering implementing this feature, it appears that Spotify has given up on adding AirPlay 2 support to its iOS app for now.

According to the company, the development team has had compatibility issues with AirPlay 2 audio drivers, which has become a major issue that is not a priority for Spotify at the moment.

As noted by developer Nathan Lawrence on Twitter, implementing AirPlay 2 in apps requires multiple changes to the way content is delivered to the user as it requires strong DRM to protect songs (or videos). This may be one of the reasons why Spotify has yet to implement AirPlay 2 in its iOS app.



AirPlay 2 was announced as an iOS 11.4 feature in 2018 with support for multi-room audio, Siri voice control, and improved buffering. Last year, Spotify also promised that it was working on support for HomePod after Apple announced an API for third-party music services, but so far this has never been implemented.