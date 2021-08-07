Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series with Smart Pen to Launch on August 10

Xiaomi's Mi Pad 5 series is scheduled to launch in China on August 10, as the company confirmed on Weibo. Xiaomi also shared an image of the upcoming tablets showing the Mi Pad 5 and its stylus. Following the picture, the Mi Pad 5 series will come with a sleek metal frame and rounded edges. The stylus with this series of tablets is called the Xiaomi Smart Pen and has been seen on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) list, suggesting that it will come with Bluetooth connectivity. An insider also shared a photo of the Mi Pad 5's rear camera module showing two cameras.



Xiaomi's Weibo post includes the launch poster showing a hint of the tablet and stylus. The photo shows a Mi Pad 5 with a sleek metal frame and rounded edges and the tab display appears to be a bit raised above the frame. The pencil seen on the poster doesn't show much detail, so we'll have to wait for more information. The FCC listing for the Xiaomi Smart Pen has the model number M2107K81PC and shows support for Bluetooth v5 LE, that is, Bluetooth low energy and also a button on the pen.

Mi Pad 5 confirmed to launch on August 10 in China. Rear camera module live image leaked as well.#Xiaomi #MiPad5 pic.twitter.com/CiDNHYFEtT — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 6, 2021

Tipster Mukul Sharma also shared an image on Twitter showing the rear camera module on the Mi Pad 5. The live image shared by Sharma shows a dual rear camera setup and a flash module that has the text "AI Camera" written on it. in the. We can also see a large button on the frame that should be the volume rocker and the tab has a silver-blue hue.



Xiaomi is expected to launch three Mi Pad 5 models - Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Lite. The Mi Pad 5 Lite is expected to come with a Snapdragon 860 SoC, a 10.95-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 12 MP main camera. The other two models may come with Snapdragon 870 SoC and all three models are expected to come with 2K high refresh rate displays. The high-end Mi Pad 5 Pro is likely to come with 5G support as well.